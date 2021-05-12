Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Traffic
Person flipped his truck, no injuries, case opened, County Road 6SR and Big Sky Road, Cody, May 3, 2:35 p.m.
Car vs. deer, case opened, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, May 4, 11:45 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Road 18 and Highway 14A, Powell, May 5, 11:31 p.m.
Other
White dog with black ear and spots missing, Valley Road, Meeteetse, May 2, 9:11 a.m.
Reporting party had to cut a gate lock, wants to speak to deputy, County Road 1AB and County Road 8VC, Clark, May 3, 9:27 a.m.
Bay mare on property with two white socks, Lane 7 1/2, Powell, May 3, 4:14 p.m.
$1,000 of irrigation siphon tubes stolen, Road 11 1/2, Powell, May 3, 4:21 p.m.
Trailer stolen, Nelson lane, Cody, May 3, 6:26 p.m.
Cows on the road, returned to owner, County Road 2BE, Cody, May 4, 9:38 a.m.
Officer removed debris from road, County Road 6WX and WYO 291, Cody, May 4, 9:44 a.m.
Request to speak with deputy about possible identity theft, case opened, County Road 6NS, Cody, May 5, 10:55 a.m.
Cow on the wrong side of the fence, County Road 6WX and WYO 291, Cody, May 5, 8:13 p.m.
Old wooden fence stolen, case opened, County Road 3FX, Cody, May 6, 10:23 a.m.
A 51-year-old woman found deceased, Valley Road, Meeteetse, May 6, 1:50 p.m.
Mule deer stuck in barbed wire fence, Mule Deer Lane, Cody, May 6, 5:57 p.m.
Two Appaloosas loose, Lane 4 and Road 8, Powell, May 7, 7:17 p.m.
Dogs chasing livestock, two border collies and a kelpie, assistance given, WYO 120 N and County Road 7WC, Cody, May 7, 9:12 p.m.
Horse and mule running loose, returned to owner, County Road 3CX and US 14A, Cody, May 8, 8:34 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Sascha Hess, 29, probation violation for being under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance, May 7
Flint Hostetler, 59, warrant, May 7
Kelly Herrick, 38, driving with a suspended license, illegal light, no proof of insurance, May 7
Steven Nix, 28, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, May 7
Aaron Driesel, 23, domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation, May 8
Brian Richardson, 30, interference with a peace officer, breach of peace, probation violation, May 8
Steven Eck, 42, possession of a controlled substance, interference with a peace officer, May 10
Brian Ward, 63, driving under the influence of alcohol- 3rd offense in 10 years, failure to signal, May 10
Disturbance
Verbal dispute between neighbors, weapons mentioned but none seen, Salsbury Avenue, May 8, 7:13 a.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for no proof of insurance, warned for speed, 8th Street and Beck Avenue, May 3, 11:42 a.m.
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, no proof of insurance, Sheridan Avenue, May 4, 7:54 a.m.
Dark blue Ford Explorer vs. gold Honda, no injury, no blockage, 19th Street and Sheridan Avenue, May 5, 10:13 a.m.
Driver cited for no valid license or insurance, 19th Street and Beck Avenue, May 5 , 10:57 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, 44 in a 30 zone, May 5, 11:48 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, 49 in a 30 zone, Yellowstone Avenue, May 5, 3:47 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, 44 in a 30 zone, Yellowstone Avenue, May 6, 11:39 a.m.
Delayed report of fender-bender in Walmart parking lot, Yellowstone Avenue, May 6, 1:34 p.m.
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, warned for no proof of insurance, Big Horn Avenue, May 6, 3:07 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, 8th Street and Yellowstone Avenue, May 6, 7:10 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, 15th Street and Wyoming Avenue, May 6, 11:29 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, warned for failure to maintain lane, County Road 3CX and Sheridan Avenue, May 7, 11:25 a.m.
Semi backed into parked vehicle, 8th Street, May 7, 12:16 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for failure to yield, A Street, May 7, 8:33 p.m.
Driver arrested for driving under suspension, case opened, 15th Street and Bleistein Avenue, May 7, 9:14 p.m.
Driver arrested for DUI, case opened, 19th Street and Loewer Avenue, May 7, 1-:13 p.m.
Driver cited for failure to stop and stop sign, Canyon Avenue, May 7, 10:38 p.m.
Driver cited for speed and warned for no license and no proof of insurance, 8th Street, May 8, 3:25 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, warned for registration required, 9th Street and Sheridan Avenue, May 8, 6:26 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, May 9, 12:13 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, 8th Street and Cody Avenue, May 9, 12:56 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, 42 in a 30 zone, Yellowstone Avenue, May 9, 9:09 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, 46 in a 30 zone, Yellowstone Avenue and County Road 6WX, May 9, 9:48 p.m.
Other
Playstation and controller stolen from unlocked vehicle, delayed report, Robert Street, May 3, 8:02 a.m.
Chocolate lab running stray, taken to shelter, Mountain View Drive, May 3, 10:58 a.m.
Dark copper-colored chicken running loose, Cowgill Road, April 3, 12:04 p.m.
Black-and-white Australian shepherd missing, May 3, 2:23 p.m.
German shepherd taken to shelter, citation issued, Blackburn Avenue, May 4, 9:21 a.m.
Dead rabbit in yard, Elm Avenue, May 4, 12:04 p.m.
Friendly pit bull found, taken to shelter, B Street, May 4, 3:58 p.m.
Cream-colored horse with large bleeding wound, assistance given, Big Horn Avenue and Freedom Street, May 4, 4:48 p.m.
Aggressive pit bull running-at-large, warning issued, 19th Street, May 4, 6:58 p.m.
Cat caught in city trap, taken to shelter, Salsbury Avenue, May 6, 6:04 a.m.
Report of being hacked and request to speak with an officer, Twin Creek Trail Avenue, May 6, 2:11 p.m.
Medication stolen, case opened, Salsbury Avenue, May 6, 7:31 a.m.
Request to speak with officers about children playing reporting party’s yard, 11th Street, May 7, 5 p.m.
German shepherd barking constantly, May 7, 8:09 p.m.
White horse in field with big bleeding wound, Big Horn Avenue, May 8, 7:22 a.m.
Unknown person put 20-30 nails in driveway, 26th Street, May 9, 5:19 p.m.
