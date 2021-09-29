Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 23, 8:28 a.m., 17th Street and Mountain view. Two car crash, assisted EMS, 2 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 32 minutes.
Sept. 26, 3:59 p.m., 2960 Sheridan Ave. Report of smoke coming from second story. Smoker outside, canceled, 1 unit and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
Sept. 28, 9:02 a.m., 3202 Twin Creek Trail. Smell of gas, investigated, nothing found, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 43 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.