Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 23, 2:51 a.m., Road 3DX, US 14-16-20 East. Motor vehicle accident, provided assistance, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 4 minutes.
Feb. 24, 10:31 a.m., 15 Abigail Lane. Assistance to EMS, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour.
Feb. 26, 2:52 p.m., 1922 Big Horn Ave. Fire alarm, canceled, false alarm, 1 unit and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Feb. 27, 4:59 p.m., 1601 21st Street. Fire alarm, canceled, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 6 minutes.
