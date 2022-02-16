Arlo Denver Waterworth was born Feb. 7, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Caitlyn Sorenson Waterworth and Justin Waterworth of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
He joins sister Iris, 1.
Grandparents are Lea and David Sorenson and Cari and Doyal Waterworth.
Zechariah Schaf was born Feb. 10, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Mariah Brown and Zechariah Schaf of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.
He joins siblings Zariah, 4, and Rhea, 2.
Grandparents are Bobby Brown, Lori Morrison and Debrah Santistenan.
Jesse Jacob Robl was born Feb. 11, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Ellie and Jake Robl of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.
He joins sibling Layna Grace, 3.
Grandparents are Lowel and Lori Koenck, Matt Robl and Kelly Robl.
