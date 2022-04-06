Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Chastyn Royer, $125; Kari Smith, $105; Michael Brewer, $99; Samuel Barrientos, $240; Andrea Kern, $185; Sierra Hurst, $101; John Linebaugh, $101; Autumn Addison Rodriguez, $195; Jose Garcia, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Chastyn Royer, failure to provide proof of insurance, $560; Thalia Hinojosa, no auto insurance, $570; Heather McMinn, expired temporary license, $140; Sarah Evrard, failure to drive in a single lane, $100; Huntington Yoder, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $620; Douglas Blough, driving with a suspended license, $120; Michael Brewer, no registration, $90; Anar Ibrayeva, failure to yield, $90; Brady Deming, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Michael Thul, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
William Artime, Belgrade, Mont., $135; Donald Smart, Bridger, Mont., $115; Jami Hammer-Fitchner, Laurel, Mont., $105; Jessica Smith, Absarokee, Mont., $120.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Bryan Elam, Portales, N.M., driving with a suspended license, $220; Zachary Bates, criminal trespass, jail 20 days, 18 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270.
