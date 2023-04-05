Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Hayden R. Bales, $15; Jeremy Laing, $115; Allen Richard Simonson, $20; Bradley W. Matuska, $15; Randy M. Knapp, $135.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ronald K. Schoonover, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $570; Seth Todd, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Douglas Joel Proffit, taking grizzly bear without a license, 1 year unsupervised probation, $10,000 in restitution, $220; Travis W. Rednour, driving while license suspended, jail 55 days, $320; Rednour, second offense of driving while license suspended, jail 55 days, $320; Tracie Harris, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Travis E. Gass, Seguin, Texas, $97; Kaylee Putzke, Powell, $135; Alexis Salzman, Worland, $115.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Travis Scott Lejeune, Powell, violating Wyoming Game & Fish regulations, $250; Russell L. Bolte, Casper, left side mirror required, $90; Christopher Iverson, Powell, DUI of alcohol - incapable of safely driving, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $720; Iverson, flee or attempting to elude the police, jail 60 days, 23 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $720; Moises C. Leal, Jr., Worland, under 21 with measurable BAC in body, $320; Britt L. Whitt, Meeteetse, animal attack person - 1st offense, $50.
