Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 27, 7:26 p.m., 505 16th Street. Gas leak, investigated, 4 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 14 minutes.
July 29, 7:14 p.m., MP 34 on US 14-16-20 W. Report of forest fire, investigated, 7 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 51 minutes.
July 30, 11:42 a.m., 100 Valley Ranch Road. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 minutes.
July 30, 4:39 p.m., 938 19th Street. Gas leak, investigated, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
July 30, 6:50 p.m., 222 Road 6EH. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 minutes.
August 1, 5:49 a.m., MP 7 US 14A. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Aug. 1, 8:13 p.m., River View Drive river access. Assisted police, 4 units and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 47 minutes.
Aug. 1, 11:42 a.m., MP 10 WYO 296. Motorcycle accident, investigated, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. time in service: 157.
Aug. 2, 5:36 p.m., 3391 US 14-16-20 W. Motorcycle accident, assisted EMS, 3 units and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 6:47 p.m.
