Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 15, 11:30 a.m., 134 Cooper Lane East. Alarm, call canceled, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 minutes.
March 16, 12:03 p.m., 19th Street and Big Horn Avenue. Motor vehicle accident, 6 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 41 minutes.
March 17, 12:58 p.m., 1326 Beck Avenue. Motor vehicle accident, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 31 minutes.
March 18, 8:50 p.m., 707 Sheridan Ave. Alarm, call canceled, 2 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 10 minutes.
March 19, 1:46 p.m., 29 Elk Mountain Drive. Grass fire, extinguished, 6 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 59 minutes.
