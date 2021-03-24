Maylie Grace Myers was born March 18, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Tashia and Troy Myers of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Maylie joins siblings Luke May, 7, and Karson Myers, 5.
Grandparents are Terry Myers, Clay Lynn, Sheila Orr and Julia Skinner.
Daisy McNeil was born March 19, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Victoria and Joshua McNeil of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Daisy joins sibling Eden Gwynn, 2.
Grandparents are Ken and Susan Gwynn, and Joe and Joy McNeil.
Adaline Mae Phillips was born March 15, 2019 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Dru and Kelly Phillips of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Adaline joins sibling Sawyer, 2.
Grandparents are Phil and Debra Perkins, and Reg and Aline Phillips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.