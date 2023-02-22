Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Deborah L. Clark, passing school bus with flashing red lights and stop sign out, $310; Steven S. Eck, fine, no liability insurance, crash, $400; Nikki Bustos, speeding, $112; Scott Petersen, speeding in a school zone, $160; Stephanie Lee, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Lee, no child safety restrain system, $310; Nathan Emmett, forfeiture, speeding, $116; Jamie A. Lindemann, driving with expired driver license, bench warrant for failure to pay;
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
David Michael Round, Billings, following too closely, crash, $210; Branden R. Paine, Forsyth, Ill., forfeiture, speeding, $128; Caleb Cannon, Gillette, speeding, $122;
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Anthony Scott Holcomb, Fort Collins, Colo., forfeiture, public intoxication, $510; Holcomb, forfeiture, disorderly conduct, $310; Nicholas Soderburg, Missoula, Mont., public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.