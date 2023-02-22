Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

 

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Deborah L. Clark, passing school bus with flashing red lights and stop sign out, $310; Steven S. Eck, fine, no liability insurance, crash, $400; Nikki Bustos, speeding, $112; Scott Petersen, speeding in a school zone, $160; Stephanie Lee, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Lee, no child safety restrain system, $310; Nathan Emmett, forfeiture, speeding, $116; Jamie A. Lindemann, driving with expired driver license, bench warrant for failure to pay; 

 

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

David Michael Round, Billings, following too closely, crash, $210; Branden R. Paine, Forsyth, Ill., forfeiture, speeding, $128; Caleb Cannon, Gillette, speeding, $122;

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Anthony Scott Holcomb, Fort Collins, Colo., forfeiture, public intoxication, $510; Holcomb, forfeiture, disorderly conduct, $310; Nicholas Soderburg, Missoula, Mont., public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to pay.

