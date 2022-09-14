Sydney Marie Harvey was born June 19, 2022 at St. Vincent Health in Billings to Jessica and Brandon Harvey.
She weighed 8 lbs. 5 oz.
Sydney joins sister: Harper, 3.
Grandparents are Brett and Angie English of Cody, the late Denise and Gary Hoganson and Randy Harvey of California.
Cash Bellinger was born Sept. 6, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Lauren and Braiden Bellinger of Powell.
He weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Cash joins sibling: Brandt, 1.
Grandparents are John and Krystal Knowles and Jeff and Carol Bellinger.
Rae Lee Murphy was born Sept. 6, 2022 at Birthing Traditions Birth Center to Mary Elizabeth and Alex Murphy of Powell.
She weighed 8 lbs. 1 oz. and was 21 inches long.
Rae joins brother: John, 1 1/2.
Grandparents are Steve and Sonya Murphy of Cody and Jeff and Norma Rudolph of Cody.
Great-grandmother is Minnie Cozzens of Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.