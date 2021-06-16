Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 9, 4:01 p.m., Road 6WX and 6UU. Motor vehicle crash, assisted EMS and traffic control, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour and 29 minutes.
June 10, 5 p.m. WYO 120 S. Motor vehicle crash, assisted EMS and highway patrol, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 hours and 28 minutes.
June 10, 7:07 p.m., WYO 120 N and WYO 296. Truck blown over, provided assistance, 3 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 3 minutes.
June 10, 7:18 p.m., 376 Road 2AB. Power line down, stood by for Rocky Mountain Power, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 52 minutes.
June 10, 8 p.m., WYO 120 S. Truck blown over, 3 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour and 24 minutes.
June 10, 8:42 p.m., 2307 Ina Ave. Power line arcing, stood by for city electric, 3 units 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 18 minutes.
June 10, 8:45 p.m. WYO 120 N. Truck blown over, 4 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour.
June 10, 9:39 p.m., 1231 Red Butte Ave. Power line arcing, 4 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
June 10, 11:21 p.m. 221 West Yellowstone Ave. Gas pump emergency shutoff. 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 39 minutes.
June 10, 11:22 p.m., 217 North 41st Street. Power line arcing, stand by for Rocky Mountain power, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 13 minutes.
June 11, 4:16 p.m., 19 WYO 296. Slash pile on fire, controlled burn and wind picked up, 5 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 59 minutes.
June 12, 1:39 a.m., Lane 20. Fire alarm, 3 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 31 minutes.
June 13, 2:14 a.m., 3 Paintbrush Drive. Structure fire, extinguished, 8 units and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 hours and 16 minutes. Both short-term rental occupants got out safely, cause still under investigation.
June 13, 743 a.m., 3 Paintbrush Drive for rekindle, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 27 minutes.
June 14, 12:38 p.m., 2321 Big Horn Ave. Vehicle vs. bike accident, assisted EMS, 4 units and 19 personnel. Time in service: 27 minutes.
June 14, 5:25 p.m., 19th and Bleistein, 2-car crash. Spread absorbent, 3 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 20 minutes.
June 14, 6:07 p.m., 30 Spring Road. Structure fire, extinguished. Burn barrel fire got away, caught grass then outbuilding on fire, 7 units and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
