Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 10, 2 a.m., 30 Nielson Road. Smoke alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 17 minutes.
Nov. 10, 1:35 p.m., 719 Lindsey Lane. Fire alarm, investigated, burnt food, 2 units and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 5 minutes.
Nov. 10, 3:15 p.m., 14A and Peake Lane. Motor vehicle accident, assisted with traffic, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 25 minutes.
Nov. 11, 1 p.m., 707 Sheridan. Fire alarm, investigated, 2 units and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 5 minutes.
Nov. 11, 7:16 p.m., 1285 Sheridan. Individual stuck in elevator, reset elevator, 2 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 29 minutes.
Nov. 14, 1:02 p.m., 101 Cooper Lane. Power line down, controlled traffic, 3 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 58 minutes.
Nov. 14, 1:34 p.m., 4212 Cooper Lane. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 24 minutes.
Nov. 14, 1:34 p.m., 1801 Rumsey Ave. Power line down, waited for city electric, 2 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Nov. 15, 11:50 a.m., 17th and Stampede. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 1 unit and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
