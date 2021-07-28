Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 20, 3:21 p.m., 4116 Temple Creek Ave. Co2 alarm, investigated, 3 units 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
July 21, 9:49 a.m., 1009 WYO 212. Forest fire, taken over by forest service, 4 units 17 personnel. Time in service: 2 hours, 11 minutes.
July 23, 5:41 p.m., 2525 Newton Ave. Fire alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 minutes.
July 24, 3:24 p.m., mile marker 44 US 14-16-20 W. Motorcycle vs. deer, assisted EMS, 4 units, 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 26 minutes.
July 25, 12:19 p.m., mile marker 76 on WYO 120. Grass fire, extinguished and turned over to BLM, 4 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service 3 hours, 41 minutes.
July 25, 7:07 p.m., 14A and East Cooper Lane. Grass fire, extinguished, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service 28 minutes.
