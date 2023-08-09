CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jacob Paul Satterwhite; Satterwhite’s case was transferred to Park County District Court July 24. He now faces an arraignment for one count of burglary, eight counts of theft and one count of property destruction which he allegedly committed in July of this year after stealing several four-wheelers from a storage facility in Powell. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 24.
State v. Justice Anderson; Anderson’s case was transferred to Park County District Court July 26, where she will now face arraignment on charges that allege she committed a third or subsequent offense of possessing a controlled substance and that she endangered a child by allowing it where methamphetamine or fentanyl is stored, ingested or possessed. She is alleged to have committed the offenses in July of this year after probation and parole agents found methamphetamine and fentanyl inside her home where her four month old daughter had been staying.
