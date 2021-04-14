Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Dalton Brennan, $175; Robert Marcz, $25; Brian Brazelton, $175; Charles Quillen, $130; William Hart, $103; Nicholas Balderas, $125; Clint Reynolds, $165; Travis Lejune, $97; Deborah McMillan, $15; Kayden McCurdy, $135.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Robert Marcz, no seat belt, $25; Taylor Preciado, failure to provide proof of insurance, $560; Bert Hopple, no seat belt, $25; Kenneth Geissler, no seat belt, $25; Zachary Martin, possession of controlled substances, Jail 60 days, 44 suspended, 2 years supervised probation, $270; Michelle Luman, no stop sign, $140; David Haines, no seat belt, $25; Brandon McGee, invalid driver’s license, $140; John Miller, overweight vehicle, $260.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Amy Truman, Ten Sleep, $130; Shawn Jones, Eagle Point, Ore., $105; Julianne Rice, Enumclaw, Wash., $150; Timothy Halloran, Norwood, Mass., $135; Rafael Mendoza De La Torre, Miami, $175; Walter Quintanilla Gonzalez, Billings, $145; Alyson Ridgway, Bozeman, $103; Sherry Tizono, Laurel, $150; Loc Ly, Arlington, Texas, $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Shawn Jones, Eagle Point, Ore., invalid docs, $140; Christopher Sayer, Basin, vehicle over weight limit, $135; Sean Cross, Belfry, expired temporary registration, $140; Walter Quintanilla Gonzalez, Billings, failure to provide proof of insurance, $560.
