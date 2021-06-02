CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Courtney Waggener; Waggener had an evidentiary hearing on Wednesday. She is accused of testing positive for meth and amphetamine just six days after being released on bond for another probation revocation. In that instance she was accused of lying about her identity to law enforcement, using meth and alcohol, failing to make contact with her probation agent on nine different occasions, and failing to fill out paperwork. She was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation with a suspended 3-5 year prison sentence in June 2019 after selling 6.5 Suboxones to confidential informants.
State v. Kenneth Geissler; A July 21 order hearing has been set for Geissler. In April the defense and state came to a not-guilty by reason of mental illness plea agreement for Geissler, which Judge Bill Simpson approved. All that is remaining for Simpson to determine is what the sentence stipulations will be. Geissler has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor and attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
State v. Flint Hostetler; Hostetler is facing charges for 2 counts aggravated assault and battery, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Hostetler is accused of shooting a Byrna pellet gun at an individual parked in the street, striking their tire and causing a flat in April.
State v. Aaron Driesel; Driesel is charged with strangulation of a household member, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He’s also facing misdemeanors for domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 2.5 years in prison and $3,250 in fines. Driesel is accused of choking and slamming a woman’s face into a door after she hit him in the genitals in May. After taking a drug test following the incident, Driesel tested positive for marijuana and amphetamine.
