Skyler Glenn Strid was born Aug. 24, 2021, at Cody Regional Health to Kayla Strid of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
He joins siblings Trinity Harp, 8, Zane Harp, 13.
Grandparents are Carmen Strid, Leo Strid, Holly and Glen House.
Lyle Ocher Mann was born Aug. 25, 2021, at Cody Regional Health to Brooke and Randall Mann of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
He joins sibling Benson Mann, 2.
Grandparents are Cal and Freda Weber, and Genevieve Mann.
Owen Wagner was born Aug. 26, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Mackinzie Miner and Hunter Wagner of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces.
He joins sibling Roran Tuttle, 5.
Grandparents are Heather and Dan Christensen and Chrissie and Jason Johns.
Vivian Hubbard was born Aug. 26, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Megan Hunt and Gary Hubbard of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Grandparents are Mary Beardsley, Robert Hunt, Jody and Ed Tuck.
