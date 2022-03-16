Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Marcotte Taggart, $101; Renae Gordon, $215; James Ulmer, $113; Kelly Cape, $106; Samuel Young, $105; Dana Conway, $145; Zachary Martin, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jarrod Miller, invalid driver’s license, $320; Colten Preator, no seat belt, $25; James Poirier, vehicle overweight, $400; Amanda Shuman, driving with suspended license, $170; Samuel Klepzig, illegal passing, $140; James Ulmer, no seat belt, $25; Michael Williams, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; Darrian Treat, possession of controlled substances – plant, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Jim Williams, driving under the influence of alcohol, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Gaylon Georges, expired temporary license, $140; Erik Ferbrache, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Taylor Murdock, Morgan, Utah, $135; Matthew Boyd, Williston, N.D., $140; Todd Carr, Steamboat Springs, Colo., $105; Travis Koteles, Fenton, Mich., $140; Anthony Rietbrock, Vancouver, Wash., $135; Anthony Knox, Durant, Okla., $140; Shawnessi Dedonatis, Basalt, Colo., $150.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brent Hayes, Pleasanton, Calif., driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 29 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $670; Darshan Patel, Newcastle, unlawful contact without bodily injury, jail 60 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320; Jessica Moore, Billings, unpermitted camping, $85; Joel Powers, Burlington, failure to drive in a single lane, $90; Lee Davis, Basin, driving with suspended license- 2nd offense, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420.
