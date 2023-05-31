Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kenneth Wood, $135; Alexa Bowen, $15; Clay Roberts, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Cole A. Crawford, window tint, $90; James M. Jacobs, possession of controlled substance, jail 20 days, 20 suspended, 6 months supervised probation, $270; Zachary L. Dewitt, DUI of alcohol - 2nd offense within 10 years, jail 100 days, 93 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,940; Dewitt, fleeing or attempting to elude police, jail 30 days, 25 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,940; Dewitt, vehicle illuminating device violation, $1,940; Joshua W. Schatz, window tint prohibited color, $90; Camren J. Walk, criminal entry, jail 3 days, 3 suspended, 6 months supervised probation, $70; Tessa Jordan, use of controlled substance, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Daniel Cole, permit, $100; Wayne William Wright, traffic control signals, $150; Lucas Dellinger, operating vehicle without registration, $90; Dellinger, valid driver’s license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kristen Vandiver, Aurora, Colo., $135; Vicki Mulligan, Jayess, Miss., $103; Charles Reagan, Harrisburg, Pa., $65; Frank Salazar, Silverthorne, Colo., $103; Alberto Erick Villagran Zepeda, Kamas, Utah, $15; Noah A. Mumford, Lovell, $115; Linda Dalton, Powell, $160; John Le Calle, Fort Worth, Texas, $103; Mikolyn Williams, Worden, Mont., $15; Jared Killip, Pierce, Colo., $97; Robert Kenyon, Arvada, Colo., $103; Kenny Rodriquez, Miami, Fla., $15; Victoria Brown, Casper, $97; Jared Garten, Glendale, Ariz., $135; Olga Olson, Charleroi, Pa., $15.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Asher Aguirre, Powell, window tint prohibited color, $90; Summer L. Shifflett, Lovell, under 21 consumption of alcohol, 6 months supervised probation, $270.
