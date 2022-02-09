Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 2, 12:08 p.m., 11th and Canyon, motor vehicle crash, assisted EMS, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 22 minutes.
Feb. 2, 7:01 p.m., 1585 Sheridan Ave. Alarm at Walgreens, investigated, 2 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 29 minutes.
Feb. 3, 4:01 a.m., 1524 1/2 Bleistein. CO alarm, vented house, 4 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Feb. 3, 9:57 a.m., 41 Bear Creek Road, smoke detector sounding, investigated, determined bad smoke detector, 5 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 8 minutes.
Feb. 3, 10:24 a.m., 1610 23rd Street. Smell of plastic burning, investigated, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 41 minutes.
Feb. 4, 8:58 a.m., 10 Milky Way Drive. Fire pit smouldering, extinguished, 5 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 7 minutes.
Feb. 7, 6:58 a.m., 1902 Big Horn Ave. Alarm, canceled, 1 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 minutes.
