Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Gustavo R. Lopez III, 33, of Miami, Fla., and Krystal Troncoso, 33, of Hialeah, Fla.
Trenton S. Bailey, 42, and Tracy L. Lohr, 42, both of Powell.
Daniel J. Beaudrie, 21, of East Lansing, Mich., and Mary M. Kennedy, 22, of Howell, Mich.
Leon G. Beauregard, 63, and Carie L. Bennett, 53, both of Powell.
Leon J. Norman, 58, and Faith A. Wilson, 55, both of Powell.
Carson W. Rowley, 32, of Cody and Emily L. Leonhardt, 23, of Bozeman.
Joshua R. Maciel, 40, and Penny M. Schwantes, 39, both of San Diego, Calif.
Jason M. Shirley, 43, and Amy R. Shovell, 42, Colville, Wash.
Andrew R. Steinberg, 42, Amanda L. Guilliam, 40, both of Cody.
William K. Grussing, 39, and Patricia Jimenez Cruz, 41, both of Billings.
