Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Sandra J. Hendricks, $205; Sarah McClure, $140; Taggart Jordan Blair, $103; Paul James Leroux, $15;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Christian J. Litton, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance combo - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 90 days, 87 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,020; Jessica E. Hailey, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 180 days, 168 suspended, 3 years unsupervised probation, $17,178.87 in restitution, $1,320; Hailey, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property - 1st offense, $1,320; Hailey, operating vehicle with improper equipment, $1,320; Chad William Garaas, failure to display valid license plates, validation stickers or permits, $90; Shondell D. Keller, breach of peace, $200; Ryan Ross Aune, DUI of alcohol - 3rd offense within 10 years, jail 45 days, 38 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,020; Shane D. Williamson, unlawful contact: rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, jail 120 days; Adriana E. Delacruz, possession of controlled substance, jail 120 days, 110 suspended, 2 years unsupervised probation, $18,839.20 in restitution, $1,270; Delacruz, stop sign, $1,270; Delacruz, possession of controlled substance, jail 120 days, 110 suspended, 2 years unsupervised probation, $1,000; Robert A. Jackson, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance combo - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 115 days, 100 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,020; Jackson, leaving the scene of an accident with damage to attended vehicle or property, $420;
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jonathan Hoth, Laurel, $103; Sierra J. Vogt, Powell, $160; Tatum Pilkington, Eureka, Mont., $150; Shawn Davis, Golden, Colo., $135; Magdiel Cabrera, Basin, $15; Sharon Kroesch, Powell, $125; Thomas Brann, Yellowstone National Park, $15; Scott Frazier, Bridger, $15; Luke Redlhammer, Morganton, Ga., $15; Keith Szyperski, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., $15; Keri Cavallo, Billings, $135; Alex Nielsen, Nibley, Utah, $140;
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nashid El Adbul Ali, Beloit, Wis., false report of driver’s record, $90; Douglas T. Johannesson, Casper, valid certificate of title, certificate of registration and license plates/temp permit required, $140; Scotty D. Kebler, Basin, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance combo - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $770; Nathan R. Kittle, Sheridan, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $450; Zakery D. Wimer, Billings, permits for daily use, $85.
