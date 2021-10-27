Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Ayda Harmann, $115; Sara Brunton, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Lauren Ballinger, careless driving, $100; Jacob Blakesley, failure to yield, $90; Robert Wilkerson, hunting, shooting or killing wildlife from highway, $250; Christopher Richter, driving with a suspended license, jail 3 days, $270.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Ade Torres, Albuquerque, N.M., $125; Phillip Cobb, Prosper, Texas, $105; Stephen Fienhage, Jackson, $105; Billy Young, Bigelow, Ark., $130; Michael Faulkner, The Woodlands, Texas, $130; Gilbert Lebaron, Williston, N.D., $115; Zachary Belott, Oak Creek, Wis., $130; Gregory Meinecke, Sheridan, $97; Douglas Jones, Holliday, Texas, $103; Hong Shen, River Forest, Ill., $140; Gary Grubb, El Paso, Ill., $103; Carlos Mejia, Arvada, Colo., $135; Eugene Zeutzius, Green Bay, Wis., $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Christine Arnold, Boise, Idaho, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Gavin McKitrick, McAllister, Mont., driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to drive in a single lane and illegal turn, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $980; Steven Guille, Cheyenne, criminal trespass, jail 5 days, $220; Chloe Youngblood, San Antonio, Texas, under 21-years old consumption of alcohol, $270; Blaine Limpus, Lander, expired temporary license, $140; Mathias Wilson-Cloud, Crow Agency, Mont., driving under the influence of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances, speeding and invalid driver’s license, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $2,010.
