Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Dale Sims, speeding in a school zone, $165; Patsy Tarbett, no valid registration/expired registration, $110, careless driving, crash, $210; Linda Sparks, driving while under suspension, $400, $10; Dianna Meyer, speeding in a school zone, $160; Sage Smith, speeding, $100; Cameron Dominick, speeding, $122; Susan Goodwin, speeding in a school zone, $175; Daniel Feketi, speeding, $115; Dakota Vollan, no valid registration/expired registration $100; Alexis Blaylock, speeding in a school zone, $175; Joshua Wielhouwer, speeding, $110.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Janice May, removal of waste, concrete, $150, $10; George Kirk, public intoxication, $500, $10; Rhiannon Rae, dog at large, $65, $10, dog at large, $65, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Rudy Flores, Covina, Calif., speeding, $133; Nicholas Dibattista, Wheaton, Ill., speeding, $119; Mathew Rissler, Basin, leaving the scene of a crash, $600, $10, no liability insurance, crash, $600; James Reynolds, Fort Collins, Colo., speeding, $157; Srinivasa Reddi Karri, Omaha, Neb., speeding, $106; Yonas Wolde Hawariat Mammo, Aurora, Colo., careless driving, $160; Cole Mattson, Powell, no liability insurance, bench warrant issued
