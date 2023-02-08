Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Carol Sue Franks, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Robin E. Raduenz, passing school bus with flashing red lights and stop sign out, $300; Jacob A. Moyer, forfeiture, speeding, $195; Carl Watts, fine, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $200; Rachel J. Frost, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Samuel Edward Werner, forfeiture, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Caleb Stubbs, fine, leaving the scene of a crash, $600; Ethen Richard Paul Tabor, fine, careless driving, $200; Peter A. Otto, no valid registration/expired registration, bench warrant for failure to appear and failure to pay.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Melvin R. Young, public intoxication, $510.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Christiane A. Youngstrom, Billings, fine, speeding too fast for conditions, crash, $200; Tristen M. Brewer, Meeteetse, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Noah V. Swank, Cowley, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Zachary J. Klug, Powell, speeding, $106.
