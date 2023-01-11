Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Joe Fred Walker, 32, warrant, Jan. 3.
Robert Alex Jackson, 69, warrant, Jan. 4.
Robert Alex Jackson, 69, two warrants, Jan 5.
Traffic
Caller on milepost 9 Highway 295 reported 20 to 30 horses in the road. Deputy provided assistance, 3:30 a.m., Jan. 4.
Other
Caller on Ranch Lane reported their truck was stolen, 11:04 a.m., Dec. 25.
Caller on Lane 11 reported six people were shooting without proper backstop. Deputy provided assistance, 5:09 p.m., Dec. 25.
Caller on Lane 12 reported two hunters who were trespassing, 10:07 a.m., Dec. 26.
Caller on Oak Drive believes someone broke into the house, walked around the house and left, 3:28 a.m., Dec. 30.
Caller on County Road 2AB reported a stolen stop sign, 10:35 a.m., Dec. 30.
Caller on Heatherbell Road reported a fraud. They gave a deposit for firewood to someone in Powell and now the person is no longer answering, 12:01 p.m., Dec. 30.
Caller on Lane 7 reported suspicious activity when an unknown person placed a non-postal item in the mailbox. Deputy provided assistance, 1:05 p.m., Dec. 31.
Caller on Road 4 said there is a horse stuck in a fence. Deputy provided assistance, 10:10 a.m., Jan. 6.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Mackinzie T. Chlarson, 26, possession of controlled substance, no proof of liability insurance, Jan. 4.
Kristan Koltes, 34, criminal trespass and probation violation, Jan. 5.
Wendy L. Salazar, 40, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, Jan. 6.
Clifford W. Bruce, 40, probation violation, Jan. 6.
Tristen M. Brewer, 26, warrant, Jan. 6.
Melvin R. Young, 41, public intoxication, Jan. 6.
Kanyon D. Gann, 22, DUI, failure to maintain lane, multiple beam lamps on-coming vehicle, Jan. 7.
Robert T. Jones, 35, warrant, Jan. 7.
Henry J. Knosp, 42, DUI, Jan. 8.
Disturbance
Caller on Alger Avenue said there is a dog barking in the area. Officer issued a warning, Jan. 3, 2:06 a.m.
Caller on Baker Drive says there is a male screaming and throwing things inside the above apartment. Officer provided assistance, Jan. 3, 11:06 p.m.
Caller on Canyon Avenue said he and his wife had a verbal argument and caller would like to fill out a report. Officer provided assistance, Jan. 8, 2:37 p.m.
Caller on Stella Court said a male and female are inside yelling. Officer provided assistance, Jan. 9, 11:48 a.m.
Caller on Gail Lane said three to four dogs are barking at location. Officer provided assistance, Jan. 9, 4:09 a.m.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue, maroon Chevy vs blue Lincoln Navigator, no injuries and no blockage, Jan. 3, 1:59 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash on 12th Street. White Chevy pickup vs. fire hydrant. Officer issued a warning, Jan. 4, 3:27 p.m.
Caller reported the female driver of a 2016 white Yukon with Montana plates was possibly intoxicated and had children in the car. Caller said she left Thermopolis approximately 15 minutes ago after getting into a domestic and could be headed to Red Lodge, 6:09 a.m., Jan. 8.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. Two vehicles invlolved, no injuries and no blockages, caller involved and hung up, Jan. 8, 10:21 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash on 10th Street. white 2002 Suburban vs red Ford F 150, Jan. 9, 8:02 a.m.
Caller on 15th Street/Beck Avenue reported a white Ford Fusion has been parked in front of a business since mid-November. Officer provided assistance, 8:36 a.m., Jan. 9.
Other
Caller on County Road 2AB said there is a green pickup that has been on the property for 3 days. Officer provided assistance, 7:32 a.m., Jan. 3.
Caller on River View Drive asked to speak to an officer in regards to transferring weapons from Tennessee to Wyoming. Officer provided assistance, 11:30 a.m., Jan. 3.
Caller on Highway 14-16-20 E said they are having a dispute over the pets they adopted. Officer provided assistance, 3:22 p.m., Jan. 3.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue calling to report a theft, has video proof and wishing to press charges, Jan. 3, 3:24 p.m.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said a female and male were digging around behind the cereal aisle with the female possibly having a bag of drugs with her. Officer provided assistance, 4:28 p.m., Jan. 3.
Drug related call on 19th Street. Officers responded to City Shop and recovered a bag of green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. The substance was located under a seat while decommissioning a vehicle. It was recovered and impounded as evidence, 9:23 a.m., Jan. 4.
Caller on River View Drive said she got a message air stream is following her, Jan. 4, 4:47 p.m.
Caller on 19th Street is wishing to report a harassing text, unknown who. Officer provided assistance, Jan. 4, 10:13 p.m.
Caller on Cougar Avenue reported two puppies were inside a World War I green bomber truck across the street from their apartment. Officer provided assistance, 10:48 a.m., Jan. 4.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue requested a welfare check on a person who has not been answering the door for meals, neighbors haven’t seen him in two days and his phone is disconnected. Officer provided assistance, 12:46 p.m., Jan. 5.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said a former employee is calling his work, putting in false claims to get him in trouble, and he feels like it is harassment. Officer provided assistance, 2:31 p.m., Jan. 5.
An arrest was made on Yellowstone Avenue after a caller reported a white female in her mid-20s stumbling around the store, 8:50 p.m., Jan. 5.
A caller on Heart Mountain Street reported a person verbally harassing them during their workout. Officer provided assistance, 9 a.m., Jan. 6.
Caller on River View Drive said they are missing prescription medications from their mailbox, which have been missing since Dec. 16, 2:28 p.m., Jan. 6.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue said his girlfriend’s ex is stalking her and he wants him trespassed. Officer provided assistance, 3:16 p.m., Jan. 6.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported a 6 and 4 year old possibly sitting in a truck at the bar, 5:03 p.m., Jan. 6.
Caller with a vacant vacation home on Robert Street says from an outdoor camera fence boards are down, camera inside is not working and thinks it is suspicious. Other outdoor cameras are functional and has seen no person, requesting a drive by. Officer provided assistance, Jan. 8, 2:39 p.m.
Caller in Cody requested a welfare check on their friend that is crying on the phone and seeing things. Caller reported no known weapons or drugs, but the person is intoxicated. Officer provided assistance, 5:46 p.m., Jan. 8.
Caller on Cody Avenue said neighbor is harassing caller, officer provided assistance, Jan. 9, 11:23 a.m.
