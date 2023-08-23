Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Stephen Koteles, $15; Nathan P. Soderberg, $103; Jennifer King, $105; Mary Caudle, $97;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
John M. Creech, failure to purchase conservation stamp, $100; Lesa K. Muckley, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 45 days, 43 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $770; Julie K. Allen, possession of controlled substance, jail 60 days, 56 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $270; Robert A. Bentz, breach of peace, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420; Jayvin J. McAlmond, reckless driving, $1,466.25 in restitution, $720; Timothy James Utlay, vehicle registration violation, $100; Outlay, valid certificate of title, $150; Andrew Carl Buller, valid driver’s license, $140; Sebastien M. McCarty, failure to provide life jackets, $150; Robert Riesch, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, jail 2 days, 90 days unsupervised probation, $120;
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Szymon Moskal, Oakford, Pa., $105; Roger Mihara, Santa Cruz, Calif., $103; Enrique Adame, Irving, Texas, $115; Steven Eichenlaub, Conroe, Texas, $97; Manoj Gowda, Kokomo, Ind., $160; Sterling Grimes, Powell, $15; Arnold Guzman Acosta, Hyattsville, M.D., $105; Roni Vanosdol, Douglas, $15; Mahesh Narayanan, Baltimore, M.D., $140; Michael Wilkins, Rock Island, Ill., $130; Shelia Searight, Hillsboro, Ore., $130; Jose Reyes Nambo, Rawlins, $103; Kathleen Ryan, Del Mar, Calif., $230; Tye Eyden, Bozeman, $135; Terry Ahrendt, Mesa, Ariz., $105; Richard Lamer, Sheridan, $105; Juan Carrano, Denver, Colo., $15; Robert Krogh, Fruita, Colo., $15; Jeffrey Mort, Niagara Falls, N.Y., $115; Renee Stacy, Cheyenne, $195; Emmalee K. Howe, Powell, $135; Cole Caves, Billings, $215; Edith Aguilar, Emblem, $135; Checotah Lynn, Ratliff City, Okla., $103; Kaiden Cook, Burlington, $130; Foster Gifford, Brighton, Colo., $103; Santosh Reddy, Lone Tree, Colo., $105; Laszlo Lindinger, Suffield, Conn., $135; Mario Guzman, Waukegan, Ill., $103;
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
David Soiseth, Minneapolis, Minn., possession of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Kim Sly, Rio Rancho, N.M., driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Otabek Adbugoporov, Pittsburgh, Pa., obey traffic control device, $140; Curtis Shryrack, Worland, driver with no seat belt, $25; Heather Askvig, Lovell, expired temporary license permit, found guilty; Askvig, compulsory auto insurance, $500;
