Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Brady L. Stockwell, $125; Katie Fluekiger, $15; Randy A. White, $103; Michael Keen, $170.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Matthew Mcguire, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $570; Justin R. Koehler, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Nanette M. Santos, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, 6 months unsupervised probation, $620; Kyle R. Hoellwarth, taking mountain lion without license, $820.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
John C. Clayton, Valencia, Calif., $100; Benjamin Worth Nutt, Jr., Laramie, $115; Tamara Wearley, Thermopolis, $135; Kelly Lane Ullorn, Meeteetse, $50; Nathan Gilbert, Boerne, Texas, $135; George Wells, Billings, $140.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ryan W. Pebbles, Thermopolis, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Abigail J. Swaney, Powell, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Ryan M. Reynoldson, Lander, open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle - 1st offense, $140; Reynoldson, valid driver’s license, $140; Reynoldson, valid certificate of title, $140; Reynoldson, operting vehicle alternated, mutilated or obscured license plates, $90; Reynoldson, compulsory auto insurance, $560; Tanner Supino, Powell, window tint a prohibited color, $90.
