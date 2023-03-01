Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

 

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Brady L. Stockwell, $125; Katie Fluekiger, $15; Randy A. White, $103; Michael Keen, $170. 

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Matthew Mcguire, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $570; Justin R. Koehler, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Nanette M. Santos, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, 6 months unsupervised probation, $620;  Kyle R. Hoellwarth, taking mountain lion without license, $820.

 

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

John C. Clayton, Valencia, Calif., $100;  Benjamin Worth Nutt, Jr., Laramie, $115; Tamara Wearley, Thermopolis, $135; Kelly Lane Ullorn, Meeteetse, $50; Nathan Gilbert, Boerne, Texas, $135;  George Wells, Billings, $140.

 

NONRESIDENT 

OTHER OFFENSES

Ryan W. Pebbles, Thermopolis, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Abigail J. Swaney, Powell, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140;  Ryan M. Reynoldson, Lander, open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle - 1st offense, $140; Reynoldson, valid driver’s license, $140; Reynoldson, valid certificate of title, $140; Reynoldson, operting vehicle alternated, mutilated or obscured license plates, $90; Reynoldson, compulsory auto insurance, $560; Tanner Supino, Powell, window tint a prohibited color, $90.

