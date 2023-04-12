Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

 

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Valene Peyton, $100; Scott Trulik, $103; James E. Blakeley, $15.

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Donna F. Brewer, driver with no seat belt, $25; Robert M. Jones, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 30 days, 29 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $620; James D. Moore, unlawful contact: rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; 

Peter J. Deg, driving while license suspended, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Deg, driving while license canceled, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Deg, obey traffic control device, $270; Shanlea D. Schulz, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; 

Jamie Lindemann, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Andrew C. Crawford, public indecency: exposing intimate parts, jail 180 days, $220; Crawford, 2nd offense of public indecency, jail 180 days, $220; Crawford, 3rd offense of public indecency, jail 180 days, $220; Crawford, 4th offense of public indecency, jail 180 days, $220; Katherine Lewis, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance on highway, $150. 

 

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Amie Louise Hatch, Burlington, $130; Carl Swan, Powell, $160; Kelsey Sears, Greybull, $105; Bradly Hardel, Neenah, Wis., $125; Shea Merrill, Park City, Mont., $103.

 

NONRESIDENT 

OTHER OFFENSES

Jerald J. Wolfe, Cheyenne, material dropped or thrown upon highway, $100; Ronda Bean, Casper, driver with no seat belt, $25; Randy T. Matthews, Powell, breach of peace, $220; Matthews, interference with a peace officer, $220; Ashlee A. Allen, Meeteetse, theft of under $1,000, jail 15 days, 15 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $240; 

Andrew Lee, Fallon, Mont., operating oversize vehicle without permission/permit, $240; Troy D. Bray, Powell, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $150; Hector Martinez Mota, Rawlins, valid driver’s license, $140.

