Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 23, 4:48 p.m., 1362 Road 19, swather on fire, extinguished, 5 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 50 minutes.
Aug. 23, 6:19 p.m., 532 Road 3LE, grass fire, investigated, 5 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 30 minutes.
Aug. 23, 11:04 p.m., 1225 10th St., alarm, investigated, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Aug. 23: 11:10 p.m., 2734 Cougar Ave., alarm, investigated and caused by lightning strike, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Aug. 24, 5:41 p.m., 63 Road 2AB, motor vehicle accident, assisted police, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 49 minutes.
Aug. 26, 12:15 a.m., 221 West Yellowstone, alarm, investigated, 3 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
Aug. 26, 4:02 p.m., Mile post 7 US 14A, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS and provided traffic control, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 28 minutes.
Aug. 29, 2:48 p.m., Willow Creek Road, fire, investigated it was a burn pit, 5 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 47 minutes.
Aug. 30, 11:53 a.m., 312 Yellowstone Ave., motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 37 minutes.
Aug. 30, 8:21 p.m., 2149 Shoshone Trail, smell of gas, investigated, 3 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 24 minutes.
Sept. 1, 1:36 p.m., 2321 Big Horn, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS and cleaned up area, 2 units and 13 personnel. Time in service: 45 minutes.
Sept. 2, 9:40 a.m. 719 Lindsay Lane, fire alarm, false alarm, 2 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 12 minutes.
Sept. 5, 5:29 p.m., 214 Yellowstone Ave., fire in kitchen at Cassie’s, extinguished, 5 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 41 minutes.
