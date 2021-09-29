CIVIL ACTIONS
State v. Christopher A. Howard; Howard is charged with felony fraud, punishable by up to 10 years jail and $10,000 and two misdemeanors each punishable by up to 6 months jail and $750: receipt of stolen goods and theft under $1,000. A change of plea and sentencing will be 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Tyler Stonehouse; A second petition was submitted to revoke Stonehouse’s probation after he was accused of possessing six insulin syringes and 0.45 grams of heroin. On Sept. 20, Stonehouse had his probation revoked and reinstated for two more years. The very next day charges were filed against him for the items that were allegedly found on Sept. 17. He was scheduled for a warrant hearing on that charge on Wednesday. In 2020 Stonehouse pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance Buprenorphine. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In December 2018, Stonehouse sold 6.5 Suboxone pills to confidential informants.
State v. Desirae Gams; The state amended its third petition to revoke Gams’ probation and bond. On Sept. 19, Gams was found appearing to be intoxicated and was unable to provide breath test to officers. She was arrested in August 2019 for child endangerment and interference with a peace officer, leaving her 18-month-old boy in her running vehicle while she was at a brewery. In 2018 Gams was sentenced for the felony of third possession of marijuana and sentenced to 3 years supervised probation.
State v. Kenneth Geissler; An Oct. 19 disposition hearing was scheduled for Geissler. In July, a not guilty by reason of mental illness plea deal was struck between the defense and the state. Judge Bill Simpson has still not approved this deal. Geissler is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.