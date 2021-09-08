Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Katharine Steves, $103; Corey Powell, $97; Tristen Brewer, $180; John Olson, $120; Casey Knighton, $99; Linda Sparks, $160; Kevin Eide, $101; Jill Roberts, $125; Sarah Crawford, $115; Kaitlin Overfield, $105; Eric Clifton, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Timothy Bennett, driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense, jail 180 days, 146 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation; Daniel Sedam, driving under the influence of alcohol- 3rd offense in 10 years, jail 180 days, 165 suspended, 2 years unsupervised probation, $1,270; Justin Wheeler, invalid driver’s license, $70; David Ward, failure to stop at a stop sign, $140; Sascha Hess, possession of controlled substances- plant, $670; Chelsea Drake, no auto insurance, $560; Peter Welch, no seat belt, $25; Peter Welch, following too closely, $100; Jessica Kinkade, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Ramon Hidalgo, no seat belt, $25; Dennis Riley, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Morgan Usery, Pavilion, $120; Mark Deift, Plantation, Fla., $130; Virginia Sutton, Olive Branch, Miss., $105; Ronald Ableman, Roseville, Calif., $135; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Calif., $120; John Hendler, Metamora, Mich., $125; Serge Broshnevsky, Oceanside, N.Y., $245; John Huskey, Billings, $165; Jeffrey Cocain, Denver, $165; Vincent Boudreau, Oakland, Calif., $103; Julia Gibson, Los Angeles, $150; Dawn Snyder, Shell, $101; Darien Alsup, Hazel Crest, Ill., $105; Charles Duncan, Houston, $133; Jackson Baker, North Mankato, Minn., $135; Yan Ding, Los Angeles, $160; Rodrigo Goncalves, Houston, $135; Elizabeth Walters, Thermopolis, $105; Troy Fronczek, Clifton, Colo., $145; Angela Brotzman, Monument, Colo., $170; John Vanek, Sandpoint, Idaho, $103; Gary Collins, Riverton, $140; Joseph Morris, Lovell, $165.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kerry Willis, Lynnville, Tenn., invalid driver’s license, $150; Justin Navejas, Cedar Creek, Texas, possession of controlled substances- plant, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Darien Alsup, Hazel Crest, Ill., driving with suspended license, $440; Connor Chaffee, Fort Collins, Colo., fishing without a license, $250; Otis Nelson, Fort Wayne, Ind., no seat belt, $25; Otis Nelson, Fort Wayne, Ind., no turn signal, $100; Bud Ross, Kasilof, Alaska, invalid driver’s license, $140.
