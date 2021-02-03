Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Sara Sabins, $105; William Lasseter, $125; Janette Castro, $105; Garrett Nelson, $97; Jeffrey Coloma, $120; Jules Novakovich, $97.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
James Bruno III, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Caitlin Chuey, driving with suspended license – second offense and speeding, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $425; Don Stiess, careless driving, $270; Stiess, failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, $675; Makayla Hitchcock, possession of controlled substance – plant, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; Alexis Niebel, possession of controlled substance- plant, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months supervised probation, $570; Henry Coe, expired temporary license, $140; Benjamin Thompson, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,020; John Paddock, no child safety restraint system, $80; Danny Cox, illegal passing, $140; Mark Martin, expired temporary license, $140; Timothy Morris, driving with suspended license and interference with a peace officer, jail 90 days, 70 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,870; Jerrica Young, careless driving, $240; Jennifer Warner, invalid docs, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Austin Alexander, Newcastle, Colo., $170; Elizabeth Hecker, Bozeman, $130; Paul Green, San Pedro, Calif., $145; Marie Cruz, Casper, $101; Samanda Anaya, Atwater, Calif., $140; Cecil White III, Brooklyn, N.Y., $115; Shannon Mayes, Lovell, $105; Gist Wylie, Eagle Mountain, Utah, $135; Ronnie Aubrey-Bray, Cowley, $150; Rachael Cole, Billings, $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Linda Danforth, Buffalo, invalid docs, $140.
Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Jared T. Wambeke, 28, and Clarissa M. Montanez, 20, both of Powell.
Kevin D. Hill, 19 and Kendra R. Newman, 23, both of Ralston.
