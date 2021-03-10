Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Sandra Hendricks, $115; Jack Sherman, $115; Scott Carpenter, $125; Charles Wilson, $150.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Matthew McGuire, driving with a suspended license, $440; Kyle Kasprowicz, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $440; Martin Ross, invalid driver’s license, $150; Kristan Koltes, criminal trespass, jail 180 days, 177 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Amanda Shuman, no auto insurance, $570; Drew Harmel, expired temporary license, $140; Kristin Watt, driving with suspended license, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220; Matthew Hollinger, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Shauna Roberts, no seat belt, $25; Samuel Dallas, driving with a suspended license, $440; Skyler Erickson, failure to report a violation as a professional guide or outfitter, $550; Dustin Simon, driving under the influence of alcohol – 3rd offense in 10 years, jail 180 days, 150 suspended, 2 years unsupervised probation, $1,270; Robert Rose, expired temporary license, $140; Andrew Steinberg, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Andrew Weber, West Valley, Utah, $170; Clinton Seger, Billings, $105; Brad Kohler, Spring Hill, Tenn., $120.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kenneth Kistler, failure to follow traffic control signals, $140; Cory Bowman, Thermopolis, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Bryan Madia, Sheridan, driving without an interlock device, jail 120 days, 113 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470.
