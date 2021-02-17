Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Lelivet Twomey, speeding, $100; Christina Marie Sutton, no liability insurance, $400,
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Matthew Schauland, animal disturbing the peace, $160; Natasha Hutchins, dangerous animal, $460; Hutchins, no proof of rabies vaccination, $75; Jessica Brown, shoplifting, bench warrant for failure to pay.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
George Tallen, Wapiti, speeding, $106; Kimberly Lee, Shaker Heights, Ohio, speeding, $109; Bailey Atkinson, Deaver, open container by vehicle operator, $200, $10; Michael Lewis, Lovell, no license plate displayed, $100; Timothy Eggan, Torrington, no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to appear.
