Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Charlie William Senk, 56, stop sign, DUI – 2nd offense within 10 years, Jan. 21.
Ricki Abram Parson, 22, DUI – 2nd offense within 10 years, possession of controlled substance, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, Jan. 22.
Other
Caller on Road 8 in Powell reported they have been receiving harassing text messages. Deputy provided assistance, 10:38 a.m., Jan. 16.
Caller on Road 18 in Powell reported their mailbox was shot up between Saturday evening and today, 4:25 p.m., Jan. 16.
Caller on Road 10 in Powell said a dog at the above address chased them today. Deputy provided assistance, 2:56 p.m., Jan. 17.
Caller on Lp Oilfield Road/WYO 295 in Powell reported a decapitated domestic goat, 4:29 p.m., Jan. 17.
Caller on Lane 4/WYO 295 in Powell reported three pigs and two goats crossing the road. Deputy provided assistance, 3:50 p.m., Jan. 18.
Caller on Road 8 in Powell reported their neighbor’s horse is coming and disturbing their horses, 4:37 p.m., Jan. 18.
Caller on Road 20 in Cody reported Holsteins on the roadway, 9:48 p.m., Jan. 19.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
John B. Shehan, 55, possession of controlled substance, failure to signal and no proof of insurance, Jan. 17.
Brittany A. Wilson, 36, theft, Jan. 21.
James. R. Dinkins, 74, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, Jan. 21.
Alan D. Lawler, 51, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, possession of controlled substance, improper left turn, Jan. 21.
Tanner R. Snyder, 25, possession of controlled substance, Jan. 22.
Disturbance
Domestic disturbance happened over the weekend at Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. Female was assaulted by male. Officer provided assistance, 10:33 a.m. Jan. 23.
Traffic
An officer conducted a traffic stop at 12th Street/Meadow Lane Avenue due to a driver’s failure to yield to a pedestrian in the roadway, 8:13 a.m., Jan. 17.
An officer conducted a traffic stop at Stampede Avenue/20th Street and arrested the driver for drugs, 9:15 a.m., Jan. 17.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said they were almost hit by a black four-door sedan. Officer provided assistance, 5:07 p.m., Jan. 17.
Motor vehicle crash on 10th Street, caller is in a black suburban and hit a parked white Toyota Highland. Officer issued a warning, 7:58 p.m. Jan. 17.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue is in a beige truck and said a vehicle has parked so close he can’t open his door and get in. Officer provided assistance, 12:49 p.m. Jan. 18.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a vehicle driving down 13th Street with two flat tires, 1:57 a.m., Jan. 21.
Other
Caller on Cody Avenue reported ongoing harassment from their neighbor, 4:45 p.m., Jan. 17.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street reported she is missing things out of her vehicle, 8:04 a.m., Jan. 18.
Caller on Stampede Avenue requested a welfare check on a 91-year-old male wearing a black and burgundy mixed coat, who was wandering around and wouldn’t get in the car. Officer provided assistance, 12:40 p.m., Jan. 18.
Caller on Cody Avenue reporting ongoing issue with neighbor, officer provided assistance, 8:19 a.m. Jan. 20.
A caller in Cody said the social security numbers of their 8 and 10 year old children were taken and used for tax returns. Officer provided assistance, 2:57 p.m., Jan. 20.
An anonymous caller in Cody called to speak to an officer about drug intel, 9:46 p.m., Jan. 20.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said they have a female in custody who tried to steal groceries, 6:42 p.m., Jan. 21.
An officer stopped a pedestrian on 12th Street/Salsbury Avenue who was then arrested for possession, 2:15 a.m., Jan. 22.
Caller on North 37th Street reported a suspicious package delivered on Friday. Officer provided assistance, 10:35 a.m., Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.