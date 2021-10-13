Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Nicole Goswick, 38, probation revocation x2, Oct. 6
Angela Coley, 45, failure to comply with probation conditions, Oct. 7
Michael Williams, 47, traffic stop, Oct. 9
Disturbance
Multiple shots were fired in the area of the Penrose Dam on Road 1 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate the source at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 3.
Person firing off rounds and acting strangely near the intersection of Road 9 and WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate them at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Traffic
Abandoned semi in caller’s field on Lane 15 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 3.
Vehicle abandoned on East First Street in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
Green car parked west of the railroad tracks on US 14A for more than seven hours. Deputies provided assistance at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 3.
Dead deer in the road on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 8:45 p.m. Oct. 3.
Caller’s dog was struck and killed by a truck on Lane 6 in Powell. The caller would like a speed limit sign put up. Deputies provided assistance at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 5.
Traffic complaint filed on the intersection of Caboose Lane and US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 6.
Vandalism on the road at the intersection of Oak Drive and Alder Road in Cody where a large trench has been created on the far side of the Cottonwood Estates. Deputies provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 6.
Black angus cow on the road on Lane 5 between Road 10 and Road 11 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:35 p.m. Oct. 6.
Dead deer on the road on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 9:05 p.m. Oct. 6.
Deceased wildlife on the road on WYO 120 South. Deputies provided assistance at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 7.
Deer lying next to the white line near the intersection of WYO 120 North and Riverview Drive in Cody just before the bridge. Deputies were unable to locate it at 6:55 a.m. Oct. 8.
Deer has been hit and is unable to walk on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 8.
Red angus bull in the road near the intersection of Lane 10 and Road 8 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 8.
Box of halloween decor on US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 8.
Silver car passed a school bus near the intersection of Road 4 and Lane 7 in Powell. The driver was headed north and the bus was headed south. The caller has video footage of the incident if necessary, 2:50 p.m. Oct. 8.
Black bear near the S turns and the gravel pit on County Road 2AB in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 9:40 p.m. Oct. 8.
Someone drove through a fence on Quarter Circle Drive in Powell, 8:25 a.m. Oct. 9.
Southwest corner stop sign missing at the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 7 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 9.
Three children walking down the road on WYO 120 South in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate them at 9:05 p.m. Oct. 9.
REDDI report filed on truck all over the road on WYO 120 South in Cody, 9:15 p.m. Oct. 9.
Animals out on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 12 a.m. Oct. 10.
Other
Caller’s family is missing a larger lab mix dog and small fat white dog, 2:40 p.m. Oct. 3.
A person was shoved during a custody exchange on Landmark Circle in Clark. Deputies provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 3.
Caller lost a wallet at Newton Lakes on County Road 7WC in Cody, 2:35 p.m. Oct. 4.
A 79-year old man was found deceased on Laurel Drive in Cody, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Lane 6 in Powell resident is being harassed over the phone, 6:50 p.m. Oct. 4.
Firearm lost on County Road 6BU in Cody, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Sort lines lying on the west side of the barrow pit near the intersection of Road 8 and Lane 7 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 6:10 p.m. Oct 5.
Online fraud reported on Bradford Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:55 a.m. Oct. 6.
Caller was verbally threatened on County Road 6RT in Cody, 9:15 a.m. Oct. 6.
Wallet lost on Diamond View Road in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 6.
Rustic Road resident in Cody has been having issues with their neighbor’s cattle getting on their land. Deputies provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. Oct. 6.
Neighbor and caller got into a physical altercation about the speed bumps on Montar Road in Powell, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.
Meadow Road in Powell caller is having issues with cats and a different person wants to come and trap them all, 7:20 a.m. Oct. 7.
Hawk Drive in Cody caller can hear banging and talking through their security cameras and thinks someone might be trying to break in. Deputies provided assistance at 11:55 a.m. Oct. 7.
Game camera missing, horses let out, and dog injured at property on Lane 9 in Powell. Deputies were unable to assist at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
Three pitbulls fighting in a yard on Lane 8 ½ in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate them at 11:35 a.m. Oct. 9.
Possibly burglary on County Road 6WX in Cody, 9:20 p.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ezra Rodgers, 20, property destruction, Oct. 5
Isaiah Lachenmeier, 21, probation violation, Oct. 5
Rodney Mortimore, 52, probation violation, Oct. 5
Jerry Justice, 32, warrant, Oct. 6
Madason Peterson, 23, warrant, Oct. 6
Rodney Ondler, 62, breach of peace x2, Oct. 7, causing bodily injury to peace officer,
Scott Sessions, 24, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain a single lane, no proof of insurance, Oct. 8
Disturbance
Barking dogs reported on East Carter Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. Oct. 5.
Upstairs neighbor has their dog locked in a small bathroom. The caller is concerned for the dog’s welfare and it is noisy. Officers provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 6.
White man in his 30s wearing jeans and a tan jacket pacing and yelling at nobody in particular. Officers provided assistance at 5:30 a.m. Oct. 7.
Neighbors on 14th Street are fighting verbally. They are unsure if it’s physical and if there’s weapons involved. Officers provided assistance at 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
Dogs bark all night with possible animal abuse occurring at a residence on A Street. Officers issued a warning at 10:15 p.m. Oct. 8.
Loud music coming from 19th Street for the last few hours. Officers provided assistance at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 9.
Manager’s daughter’s black German shepherd dog is out at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street. The dog tried to attack the caller and her dog while they were out walking and has tried to bite people before. Officers provided assistance at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 9.
Woman thought she heard either fireworks or gunshots in the area of the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue. Officers were unable to locate any as of 8:35 p.m. Oct. 9.
Traffic
Truck and trailer blocking bus pull through at Cody High School on 10th Street. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 4 p.m. Oct. 5.
White truck and trailer in the alleyway on Beck Avenue, blocking traffic and causing an influx of traffic to go through their driveway, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 6.
Fender bender with no injuries or blockage at the Best Western Ivy Inn on Eighth Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6.
Car parked in the handicap parking at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue, 8:35 p.m. Oct. 6.
Motor vehicle crash involving white Dodge camper at the VA on Rumsey Avenue that is now heading out on the Powell Highway, 9:15 p.m. Oct. 6.
Assistance with traffic control requested at the Bus Barn on 20th Street so a truck can be backed up to a well site. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 8.
Grey cargo trailer parked on White Water Avenue for a while. Officers provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 8.
Hit and run occurred at Dairy Queen on Eighth Street. The suspect was in a Yellowish tan Chevy S10 with Alaska license plates and a camper on the back, last seen heading toward the hospital about five minutes ago, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 8.
Truck parked overnight at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue. They would like law enforcement to try and find an owner before they tow it, 6:50 p.m. Oct. 9.
Aspen Drive man said it looks like someone struck his garage door and dumpster in the alley, 12:35 p.m. Oct. 10.
Dead animal on Yellowstone Avenue, 2:10 p.m. Oct. 11.
Other
Woman said a man is taking advantage of her father who has dementia at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5.
Haugen Street caller wants to speak to an officer about overgrown grass and trash in a yard. Officers provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5.
Caller caught a dog and would like it picked up at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road. Officers provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. Oct. 5.
Blind man on Newton Avenue has questions about city sidewalks as they are a hazard to him when he’s walking. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 5.
Frisby Avenue woman said her medication arrived in the mail missing from the box it was shipped from. Officers provided assistance at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 5.
Man reported squatting on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 5.
Caller’s mother had someone messing with her door and doorbell on Meadowlark Court. Officers provided assistance at 5:20 p.m. Oct. 5.
Small key on a Quadratec key ring found at the Fuel Depot on Mountain View Drive, 11:40 a.m. Oct. 6.
Someone stole a medical brace out of the back of a woman’s vehicle on Salsbury Avenue, 11:45 a.m. Oct. 6.
Blue powder colored mountain bike leaning against caller’s back fence on 11th Street. Caller thinks it might be stolen, 2:45 p.m. Oct. 6.
Neighbor is passed out and slumped in his gold and silver Chevy Tahoe on Frisby Avenue. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 6:25 p.m. Oct. 6.
Caller found a wallet at Yellowstone Out West on Sheridan Avenue and brought it to the Cody Law Enforcement Center, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 6.
Dead deer at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 7.
Two dogs running at large around 22nd and Peak Avenue, 11:20 a.m. Oct. 7.
Woman has been scammed out of money from her account at Albertsons, 1 p.m. Oct. 7.
Dead skunk on the bottom of the East Sheridan Avenue hill near 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 7.
Lights on in an unoccupied building on West Avenue, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 7.
Intoxicated man at the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:15 a.m. Oct. 8.
Sixty-pound white border collie mix dog and 100-pound yellow lab mix dog missing for the last 15 minutes from 19th Street. Reported at 5:45 a.m. Oct. 8.
Woman said she can see people on her porch from her camera and wants an officer to make sure the doors are secure. Officers provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 8.
Urn of human ashes stolen from Ballard Funeral Home on 19th Street, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 8.
Ongoing issue with neighbor’s dog on Kent Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:55 p.m. Oct. 9.
Brown and white cow dog with a blue collar named Lucy lost from Gail Lane, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 10.
Dead deer on Saint Andrews Court. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. Oct. 11.
Caller is being harassed on 29th Street by a woman. Officers were unable to assist at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 11.
Resident is missing a Chase Bank Visa debit card from 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 11.
Cell phones stolen on Yellowstone Avenue, 1:05 p.m. Oct. 11.
Suspect took finder flares from the south side of Big Horn Window Tinting on 15th Street, 6:35 p.m. Oct. 11.
