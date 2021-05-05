Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 28, 12:17 p.m., 43 Shiloh Road. Pirate ship on fire, Extinguished, 8 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1:35 p.m.
April 29, 8:49 p.m., 14A and 3EX. Fire in ditch, 5 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 9:32 p.m.
April 30, 11:12 a.m., 12th and Bleistein. Motor vehicle crash, 1 unit and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
April 30, 2:06 p.m., 232 Yellowstone Ave. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 2:22 p.m.
May 1, 12:04 p.m., 325 Trout Peak. Grass fire, 4 units and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 12:45 p.m.
May 3, 8:47 a.m., 2816 WYO 120 S. Canceled, fire alarm, 1 unit and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 5 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.