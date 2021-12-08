Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Chelsea Velker, 34, warrant for fraud and theft, Dec. 1
Disturbance
Loud party north of the caller on Lane 11 in Powell with vehicles reported driving very fast on that road as well. Deputies provided assistance at 6:40 p.m. Dec. 4.
Traffic
Grey vehicle driving slowly “cruising” the area the past two weeks on County Road 6WX. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 28.
Motor vehicle crash on WYO 295 in Powell, 7:55 a.m. Nov. 29.
One black angus cow in the road on County Road 3EX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 30.
Two-vehicle crash on Big Horn Avenue, 5:25 p.m. Nov. 30.
Large tree limb blocking the road north of the highway at the intersection of Road 11 and US 14A in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 1.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 10 between lanes 5 and 6 involving a silver car off the road, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 2.
Caller backed into another vehicle on County Road 6WX in Cody at 2:05 p.m. Dec. 2.
Traffic complaint made on WYO 120 North in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 2.
A traffic control presence was requested for moving cattle across the highway at the intersection of Road 6 and US 14A in Powell, 9:35 a.m. Dec. 3.
About 20 cows on the road at Lane 7 near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 6 in Powell. Deputies were unable to assist at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3.
A number of horses on the road at the intersection of Sunburst Drive and Milkyway Drive in Cody. The equines were gone upon deputy arrival at 7:55 a.m. Dec. 4.
Loose cow on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 1:50 p.m. Dec. 4.
Other
Report of nuisance on Fourth Street in Frannie. Deputies were unable to assist at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 28.
Seven dogs running on Fourth Street in Frannie area at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 28. Deputies were unable to assist.
A 65-year-old man was found deceased on Lane 9 in Powell, 4:25 p.m. Nov. 28.
Cow out in the area of Lane 8 and Road 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:55 p.m. Nov. 28.
Items stolen from a truck the previous day on Cooper Lane West in Cody, 9:35 a.m. Nov. 29.
White and brown 7-month-old American bulldog weighing 80 pounds missing from Lane 9 in Powell. The dog is chipped but has no collar. Deputies provided assistance at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 29.
Cottontail Lane in Cody resident said there are dogs chasing them and their dog. Deputies provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. Nov. 30.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ashtin Drake, 30, probation and parole violation, Dec. 2
Brian Ward, 37, domestic battery and interference with emergency calls, Dec. 2
Kristina VanVleet, 39, driving under the influence of alcohol, no insurance, failure to yield, Dec. 3
William Shaffer, 41, trespassing and interference with a peace officer, Dec. 3
Michael Maasen, 29, public intoxication, Dec. 3
Patrick Little, 40, warrant x2, Dec. 4
Cody Lester, 32, warrant, Dec. 4
John Cesario, 52, probation and parole violation, Dec. 6
Disturbance
Dog barking for the last two hours behind a wooden fence on 21st Street. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 p.m. Dec. 2.
Loud music coming from West Yellowstone Avenue, 9:10 p.m. Dec. 4.
Traffic
Dead skunk in the road on Ina Avenue. The animal was gone upon police arrival at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 1.
Caller heard a crash and a fence is now down on Salsbury Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 2.
REDDI report filed on two juvenile boys an employee saw go through the drive thru with an open alcohol container. The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on Mountain View Drive. Officers were unable to locate it at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 2.
Caller said someone threw something at their car on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. Dec. 3.
A tan Toyota Camry pulled in front of the caller, is speeding and swerving near the intersection of Stampede Avenue and 17th Street. Officers were unable to locate it at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 3.
Wounded deer laying in the westbound lane at the bottom of the East Sheridan Avenue hill near the intersection 29th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Large funeral escort requested from Monument Street to old Riverside Cemetery, 11 a.m. Dec. 4.
Grey Nissan Titan backed into a white 2020 Chevy Yukon, 5:05 p.m. Dec. 4.
Truck passing the police station on River View Drive with a trailer but no lights on. Police were unable to locate it at 9:05 p.m. Dec. 4.
A car and a deer crashed on Yellowstone Avenue, causing damage to the grill. Officers provided assistance at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 4.
White Ford Explorer and white GMC crashed on West Yellowstone Avenue. Police issued a warning at 12:50 a.m. Dec. 5.
A white Toyota Tacoma and Ford F-150 crashed at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 10:25 a.m. Dec. 5.
Motor vehicle fender bender on Heart Mountain Street involving the caller hitting a parked car. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. Dec. 5.
Fender bender crash with no injuries or blockage on Big Horn Avenue, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 5.
Blue Chevy truck and light blue Chevy truck crashed on Sheridan Avenue, 12:40 p.m. Dec. 5.
Caller witnessed a Jeep spin out in front of a location on Eighth Street, went over the curb, and hit a post near an electrical box about 10-15 minutes ago. The caller was not involved and did not talk directly to the Jeep driver, but did provide their license plate, 1 p.m. Dec. 5.
Truck with an unknown make and model or color spinning cookies on 10th Street. Officers were unable to locate it at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
Other
Someone dumped a couch on the sidewalk on Aspen Drive and it is now in the caller’s yard. Officers provided assistance at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 1.
Man sleeping in what appears to be a duffel bag in front of the Holiday Inn and QT’s Restaurant on Sheridan Avenue. The reporting party is in the lobby of the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2.
Property damage reported on 19th Street, 12:20 p.m. Dec. 2.
Alger Avenue resident would like to speak to animal control in regards to cats dying in their area. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 2.
Mountain View Drive woman said a man lunged at her and pushed her. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 2.
Unknown person was seen trying the handle of a back door of a residence by a garage on Canyon Avenue, accessing it from Ninth Street. Officers were unable to locate them at 6:25 a.m. Dec. 3.
Woman on 17th Street requests a welfare check on a man she has been watching who appears homeless and is worried about him due to the weather at night. He is wearing a long black coat, baggy jeans and a black backpack. He was last seen heading toward the Park County Complex. Officers were unable to locate him at 9:05 a.m. Dec. 3.
Pioneer Avenue woman said she has been receiving threats from a man. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. Dec. 3.
Woman on 14th Street said a German shepherd dog attacked her this morning and her skin is now tender. Officers provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 3.
Man in custody for shoplifting on Yellowstone Avenue. He had no ID. The caller is also attempting to get a female in custody. Officers provided assistance at 4:55 p.m. Dec. 3.
Male sleeping on a park bench on Alger Avenue, 10:20 p.m. Dec. 3.
Intoxicated person near the intersection of Eighth Street and Yellowstone Avenue, 11:25 p.m. Dec. 3.
Man was refusing to leave property on Sheridan Avenue but it is unknown where he is now. Officers provided assistance at 3:45 a.m. Dec. 4.
Male brought into West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue was being combative, according to a nurse, 7:10 a.m. Dec. 4.
Elderly male seems confused and lost on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Woman said her son cashed checks not belonging to him on Sheridan Avenue at 8:10 a.m. Dec. 5.
Building burglarized on 13th Street the previous night with items stolen, 1:05 p.m. Dec. 5.
Man called into a store on 17th Street and talked to a new hire, who said the caller became belligerent and said he was going to come to the store and “it wasn’t going to be good for him.” Officers provided assistance at 2 p.m. Dec. 5.
Animal lost on Sheridan Avenue, 7:05 a.m. Dec. 6.
Man said he believes someone with a key is coming into his apartment on 11th Street and damaging his closet. Officers provided assistance at 11 a.m. Dec. 6.
Gun reported missing from Red Butte Avenue. The caller noticed it missing about a week ago, 1:55 p.m. Dec. 6.
Black Eddie Bauer canvas purse found on Beck Avenue, 10:20 p.m. Dec. 6.
