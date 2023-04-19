04112023-carvstree-SD2.jpg
A vehicle that collided with a tree is towed away following an accident on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 11. The driver stated she fell asleep at the wheel causing the accident, according to CPD Lt. Jason Stafford. An air bag was deployed, but the driver was uninjured. The driver was cited for careless driving.

 Stephen Dow

