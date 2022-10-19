French Fry (Frenchy) is a one-and-a-half year old black and white Boxer mix. He really enjoys playing, having fun with humans and playing with other dogs. He would make someone an amazing hiking and camping buddy. ZigZag is an almost 2-year-old Tuxedo Domestic Shorthair. She had a ruptured eardrum which has left her with a permanent head tilt. She is learning to trust people, so she needs someone patient and would like a quieter home. She just needs someone that is willing to take a chance on her. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

