Kolter Kinder Mitchell was born Feb. 28, 2022 at Cody Regional Health Tia and Kayl Mitchell of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.
He joins sibling Kayden, 3.
Grandparents are are Bob and Nancy Brown of Cody, and Monty and Lorrie Mitchell of Jacksboro, Texas.
Bexley Gene Toledo was born March 1, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Cheyanne Cantrell and Darrenn Toledo of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
She joins sibling Madilynn Noelle, 19 months.
Grandparents are Marc Cantrell, Jessica Crumrine, and Phillip Toledo.
