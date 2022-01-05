Avery Evelyn Whisonant was born Dec. 14, 2021 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital to Brittney and Jake Whisonant of Sheridan.
She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
She joins sibling Hayes, 3.
Grandparents are Jon Denham, Tina Hutt, and Bob and Peggy Whisonant.
Coy Dale Wright was born Dec. 28, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Gabbralee and Cameron Wright of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
He joins sibling Tuck, 1.
Grandparents are Eric and Jaci Wright, Rick Barrus, and the late Cheryl Barrus.
Grant Avery Myers was born Dec. 30, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Amber Myers and David Lundberg of Cody.
He weighed 9 pounds and 9 ounces.
He joins siblings Kolton, 8, and Rayne, 6.
Grandparents are Misty and Scott Hunter, Cathy Lundberg and John Lundberg.
Rowan Zachary Thomas was born Jan. 1, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Michael and Denae Thomas of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.
He joins siblings Daisha, 11, and Liam, 4.
Grandparents are John and Tami Weston, Rod and Donna Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.