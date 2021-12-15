Heidi Jo Weaver was born Dec. 7, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kyleigh Pace and Joe Weaver of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
She joins sibling Blakely, 6.
Grandparents are Steve and Julia Weaver, Patti Weaver, and Angie Sanford.
Lincoln Wells was born Dec. 9, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Grace and Levi Wells of Clark.
He weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
Todd Michael Cary was born Dec. 11, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Mandee and Justin Cary of Cowley.
He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Grandparents are Michael Leonhardt, Julie Joy, Kelly Dunlap and Brent Cary.
Eloise Grace Templin was born Dec. 12, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kelsie and Robert Templin of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
She joins sibling Evelyn, 2.
Grandparents are Roger and Jennifer Templin, and Kay and Shawna Chandler.
