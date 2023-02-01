Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Allan James Harrington, 56, warrant, Jan. 22.
Matthew John Visocky, 45, warrant, Jan. 23.
Frank Cayer Wilson, 52, warrant, Jan. 24.
Traffic
Reddi report of a vehicle off the road at milepost 117 on US 120 N. The driver is asleep behind the wheel, 1:17 a.m., Jan. 22.
Other
Caller on Road 6 in Powell reported that a pony is stuck, 10:06 a.m., Jan. 22.
Caller on Peaks Lane said there is a cow on the road headed towards the highway, 9:14 p.m., Jan. 22.
Caller on Vali Road in Powell reported three horses were eating their hay. Deputy provided assistance, 3:15 p.m., Jan. 25.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell reported a red calf in the roadway. Deputy provided assistance, 4:40 p.m., Jan. 25.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell states some folks are hunting on private land, shooting shotguns in the air, 12:21 p.m., Jan. 28.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Marco T. Garcia, 22, probation violation, no license plate light, Jan. 25.
Philip W. Wells, 24, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance - 1st offense within 10 years, failure to signal and failure to yield to emergency vehicle, Jan. 27.
Tara N. Hilzendeger, 52, warrant, Jan. 27.
Dustin R. Fry, 35, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, careless driving, Jan. 28.
Renee A. Nash, 58, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, failure to signal, driving on the right side of the roadway, Jan. 29.
Disturbance
Caller on 16th Street said his neighbor is yelling at his girlfriend and they can hear him say things about hurting her. Officer provided assistance, 8:35 p.m., Jan. 24.
Caller on 13th Street and his wife are arguing again and it’s an ongoing issue. Officer provided assistance, 8:09 p.m. Jan. 28.
Caller on 26th Street reported a disturbance when their downstairs neighbor came to the door and cussed at them for being too loud. Officers provided assistance, 2:21 p.m., Jan. 29.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said they can hear loud voices but don’t think it is a fight. Officer provided assistance, 1:42 a.m. Jan. 30.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue and 29th Street. Ford Ranger vs. Acura, no injuries and no blockage, 10:08 a.m., Jan. 24.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue would like to speak to an officer regarding harassment from an individual regarding her car being towed. Officer provided assistance, 11:18 a.m., Jan. 25.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Caller states someone hit her car, possibly with their door, and estimates approximately $1,400 in damages, 4:13 p.m., Jan. 27.
Motor vehicle crash on 17th Sreet, fender bender with no injuries and no blockage. Officer provided assistance, 2:28 p.m. Jan. 28.
Motor vehicle crash on 16th Street/Stampede Avenue with a stop sign being run over, 2:53 p.m., Jan. 28.
Other
Caller on Rumsey Avenue said there is an intoxicated male who shattered a glass table and is wearing a gray sweater, 1:35 a.m., Jan. 24.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue wanted to speak to an officer regarding a prior prowler incident. Officer provided assistance, 12:53 p.m., Jan. 24.
Caller on G Avenue reported stolen beauty products, 12:11 p.m., Jan. 25.
Theft occurred on 29th Street, stolen firearm. Officer provided assistance, 4:31 p.m. Jan. 25.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue requested a welfare check on an ex who she had not had contact with but has multiple things of his. Officer provided assistance, 3:26 p.m., Jan. 26.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a juvenile male who tried stealing a cart full of stuff, 5:29 p.m., Jan. 26.
Two Wyoming driver’s licenses and one Eagles ID card were found on 17th Street and were turned into the Law Enforcement Center, 8:16 a.m., Jan. 28.
Caller on 13th Street reported a verbal argument with the husband locking the wife out in the cold. Officer provided assistance, 11:50 a.m., Jan. 28.
Caller on 17th Street reported his son brought home vape refills, 12:08 p.m., Jan. 28.
Caller on Goodturn Drive reported his girlfriend sent him a picture of her bleeding from her face. Caller reported it as a possible domestic with her son, 9:34 p.m, Jan. 28.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue reported 6 to 7 short hair hunting dogs being kept in a garage and told police they were worried about the dogs’ welfare due to cold weather coming. Officers provided assistance, 4:02 p.m., Jan. 29.
An officer with Cheyenne police department has a 15-year-old who states she used to live in Cody, and the police are trying to verify who the juvenile is. Officer provided assistance, 12:35 p.m., Jan. 30.
Caller on Cougar Avenue says that he is receiving threats via phone. Officer provided assistance, 5:08 p.m. Jan. 30.
Caller on 19th Street states he is receiving threatening calls on his phone and his burner phone. He thinks it is someone in Cody. Officer provided assistance, 5:44 p.m., Jan. 30.
Caller on 17th Street requested a welfare check on a female headed east on Stampede Avenue who was wearing a red jacket and black hat and “seemed out of it”, 6:10 p.m., Jan. 30.
