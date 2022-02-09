Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
A truck alarm went off on County Road 3FX in Cody at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 2 but the caller didn’t see anything around it. Deputies provided assistance at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 3.
Traffic
Rolling domestic call made by Carbon County, Mont. Sheriff’s Office near the state line on WYO 310 near Frannie. The silver Toyota SUV with Wyoming license plates was last seen about 15 minutes ago heading southbound on 310 towards Wyoming. The male driver was hitting a female passenger and trying to stuff her down to the floorboards so as not to be seen in the vehicle. The caller will also contact Wyoming Highway Patrol. Deputies were unable to locate the couple at 8:40 a.m. Jan. 31.
Motor vehicle crash from July 2021 reported on County Road 6WX in Cody involving a 2008 Honda Dual Sport MC that ran the caller off the road and caused them to fall off their dirt bike, 11:10 a.m. Jan. 31.
Silver late model Volvo with no license plates abandoned on Main Street in Ralston since 8 a.m. Jan. 31. Deputies provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1.
Vehicle abandoned on Lane 11 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 1.
Deputies assisted a motorist with a flat tire on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 4.
Sheriff’s deputies assisted Powell Police with a REDDI report filed on a silver Chevy truck near the intersection of West Coulter Street and South Fair Street in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 5.
Deputies assisted a white Intermountain Electric truck with mechanical issues on Road 12 ½ in Powell, 11:35 p.m. Feb. 5.
REDDI report filed on a vehicle leaving Big Horn County near Lane 8 in Powell with an intoxicated driver. Deputies were unable to locate them at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 5.
Other
Lane 11 ½ in Powell woman needs to talk to a deputy about a civil standby to retrieve her horse. Deputies provided assistance at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 30.
Deputies assisted Carbon County, Mont., Sheriff’s Office with a person near the intersection of County Road 1AB and County Road 8VC in Clark, 10 a.m. Jan. 31.
Male Pyrenees and lab mix dog with a green and white reflective collar missing since the evening of Jan. 30 from Road 7 in Powell. Reported at 11:10 a.m. Jan. 31.
Roney Avenue in Powell woman said her phone was hacked and knows the person who hacked into her phone and wants to press charges if possible. Deputies provided assistance at 2:55 p.m. Feb. 1.
Two rings of keys, one of which has blue tape on it, lost from Robert Street in Cody, 3:25 p.m. Feb. 1.
Neighbor’s dog won’t let a man out of his vehicle on Jason Road in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. Feb. 1.
Someone spray painted man’s signs on Appaloosa Lane in Cody. Deputies were unable to assist at 6:40 p.m. Feb. 1.
Drug related investigation on Milkyway Drive in Cody, 9:35 a.m. Feb. 3.
Possible elder exploitation on Equine Drive in Cody, 9:45 a.m. Feb. 3.
County Road 6NQ in Cody man believes someone is breaking into his residence. Deputies provided assistance at 8:25 p.m. Feb. 3.
Search and Rescue call placed on US 14-16-20 West in Cody to assist deputies, 11:55 p.m. Feb. 3.
Aggressive dog reported on Jason Road in Powell, 6:55 a.m. Feb. 4.
Small amount of smoke reported in the Milkyway Drive in Cody area from an unknown source. Deputies provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 4.
North Bernard Street in Powell caller has questions about an untitled vehicle. Deputies provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. Feb. 4.
County Road 6RT in Cody resident was defrauded out of $500 for a mule they paid to a person and address that do not exist. Deputies provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. Feb. 5.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Michael Hothan, 36, driving under the influence of alcohol, Feb. 2
Don Stiess, 36, warrant, Feb. 4
Traffic
Vehicle parked in front of a yellow curb near the intersection of Ninth Street and Beck Avenue. Police issued a warning at 8:50 a.m. Feb. 1.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue, 9:15 a.m. Feb. 1.
Black lab dog with a red collar running on the road on US 14-16-20 East. The dog was gone upon officer arrival at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 1.
REDDI report filed on a small white SUV with plastic over the back window. The caller was driving on Yellowstone Avenue after merging from the South Fork hill when they saw the SUV slam on their brakes and traveling back and forth between the road lines, driving slowly and erratically. They are now near the Super 8. Officers were unable to locate them at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 3.
Hit and run crash reported on 15th Street. The suspect is in a blue vehicle with Colorado license plates and was seen heading toward Sheridan Avenue, 1:20 p.m. Feb. 4.
Trash in the road near the intersection of 19th Street and Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 6.
Other
Financial abuse reported on Spirit Mountain Drive. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 1.
ID found on Eighth Street, 12:20 p.m. Feb. 1.
Man tried to place an order with a Robertson Street resident’s credit card. Officers provided assistance at 3:05 p.m. Feb. 1.
Cougar Avenue woman wants to talk to an officer about many various issues she’s seen with her neighbors. Officers provided assistance at 7:15 a.m. Feb. 2.
A woman on Cougar Avenue is having problems with people doing drugs and with her neighbors, 10:35 a.m. Feb. 2.
Man came early to a rental on Beck Avenue and was able to obtain the key to the unit and then left. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 2.
Theft reported on Rumsey Avenue that occurred on Jan. 30. Reported at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 2.
Woman said an intoxicated man is parked in front of her home on 26th Street and she would like him to leave. She has been helping him but believes he has been drinking tonight, 10:40 a.m. Feb. 2.
Drugs found in a room on US 14-16-20 East but the customer has checked out. Officers provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 3.
Bank account was defrauded on Alpine Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 3.
Dog at large on Stampede Avenue. The caller followed it to an unknown residence. Officers provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. Feb. 3.
Cody Police assisted Powell Police in reference to a firearm that was pawned from Buena Vista Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 3.
Man trying to leave Big Horn Avenue location and drive to Riverton intoxicated, 5:05 p.m. Feb. 3.
Woman said couple is harassing her at work on Yellowstone Avenue and she needs them trespassed. Officers provided assistance at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 3.
Deceased deer near the north end of the dog park on 14th Street near the radio tower. The deer is on the dirt, 10 a.m. Feb. 4.
Shoplifting theft occurred near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 29th Street. There is video of the incident, 12:05 p.m. Feb. 4.
School called Cody Police to report that an eight-year old boy said he was going to hang himself. There were no allegations of abuse or neglect made about their parents. Officers provided assistance at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 4.
Yellowstone Avenue caller has two people in custody for shoplifting and they are getting angry, 10:15 p.m. Feb. 4.
Water coming out of a house on Park Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4:20 a.m. Feb. 5.
Cody woman is concerned people are going to break into her house. She is going out of town Feb. 5-6 and wants extra patrol in her area. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 5.
Black female lab dog contained in caller’s yard on Wyoming Avenue. The dog has a tan collar and no tags. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 a.m. Feb. 5.
Tan dog that weighs about 60 pounds and has no collar contained in caller’s vehicle on Rocky Road. Officers provided assistance at 1:45 p.m. Feb. 5.
Credit cards found near carts on 17th Street, 2:55 p.m. Feb. 5.
Stray border collie dog in the Yellowstone Avenue area. Officers were unable to locate it at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 6.
