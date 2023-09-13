Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Trae Lee Paul, 22, and Kaitlyn Rose Loberg, 22 both of Red Bluff, Calif.
Joshua Harris Wilcox, 47, and Heather Lynn Freeman, 46 both of Osseo, Minn.
Lane Gillette Ternan, 30, and Karryann Michelle Stanley, 25 both of Bridger, Mont.
Kennedy Grey Swenseid, 25, and Charlotte Montgomery Hatch, 23 both Hinesburg, Vermont.
Mark Nathaniel Burnett, 34, and Cara Ellana Cotton, 37 both of Portland, Oregon.
Andrew Scott Bates, 34, and Adrienne Rose Lutz, 33 both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cole Austin Gumpert, 30, and Hollie Michele Wilson, 29 both of Greenville, Texas.
Logan Arthur Thyng, 33, and Wendy Marie Norleen, 26 both of Cody.
Cole Cameron, 30, and Lauren Natalie Barlow, 29 both of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Shane Alan Kwapis, 34, and Chessie Rae Skates, 38, both of Cody.
Michael Joseph Murphy, 39, and Jessica Michelle Mitchell, 31 both of Byron.
Christian Lee Salyer, 24, andRachel Clare Spiering, 18 both of Lovell.
Weston Theodore Borcher, 35, and Alison Ryan Crane, 33 both of Powell.
Jeremiah Daniel Henegar, 21, and Kelly Cole Woodward, 22 both of Cody.
Kyle Meehan Gersper, 34, and Alisha Dawn Taylor, 32 both of Burlington.
Dean Edward Glick, 42, and Laura Elaine Wendt, 42 both of Cody.
David James Strike, 52, and Yuliya Nikolaevna Martsul, 43 both of Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.