Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 15, 10:26 a.m., 1501 Stampede Ave., fire alarm, investigated, three units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 14 minutes.
Dec. 15, 6:08 p.m., US 14-16-20 and County Road 3FX, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, three units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 32 minutes.
Dec. 15, 9:07 p.m., 1243 Sage Ave., fire alarm, investigated, two units and 26 personnel. Time in service: 23 minutes.
