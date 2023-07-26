Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 21, 5:16 a.m., 17 personnel and four units responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on US 14-16-20 W, milepost 4. They were unable to locate the crash. Time in service: 1 hour and 59 minutes.
July 21, 4:12 p.m., 22 personnel and two units responded to a fire alarm at 1701 Sheridan Avenue. It was investigated. Time in service: 15 minutes.
July 22, 9:31 a.m., 20 personnel and three units responded to a lady stuck in an elevator at 8 County Road 6WX. The lady was freed from the elevator. Time in service: 34 minutes.
July 22, 9:33 a.m., 20 personnel and four units responded to a grass fire at County Road 6WX, milepost 4. It was extinguished. Time in service: 42 minutes.
July 22, 11:36 a.m., 20 personnel and five units responded to a burned up blower motor at 1801 Mountain View Drive. Time in service: 1 hour and 9 minutes.
July 23, 1:24 p.m., 24 personnel and four units responded to a motor vehicle accident at 1802 17th Street by assisting EMS. Time in service: six minutes.
July 24, 8:48 a.m., 18 personnel and four units responded to a smoker on fire at Bubba’s Bar-B-Que at 512 Yellowstone Avenue. It was extinguished. Time in service: 1 hour and 27 minutes.
July 24, 4:19 p.m., 24 personnel and two units responded to a fire alarm at 1901 14th Street. It was investigated. Time in service: 16 minutes.
July 25, 3:59 a.m., 19 personnel and four units responded to a tanker on fire on WYO 120 North, milepost 119. It was extinguished. Time in service: 4 hours and 18 minutes.
July 25, 8:01 a.m., 18 personnel and three units responded to a motor vehicle crash at 319 Blackburn Avenue. It was investigated. Time in service: 16 minutes.
